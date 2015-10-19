10 at 10: Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

10 at 10: Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

On Monday, Oct. 19, Jerry Anderson and Viviana Hurtado sat down with Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson for WTOL 11’s 10 at 10 series.

Hicks-Hudson is a native of Hamilton, OH and has 7 siblings! She’s a lawyer and has served as the Chief Legal Counsel for Ohio’s Office of Management and Budget under former Governor Ted Strickland.

She was first appointed to City Council in 2011 and later elected president.

When Mayor D. Michael Collins passed away, Hicks-Hudson took his place at mayor.

Now, she’s officially running for the seat.

Watch the video above to hear her answers to your questions.

