10 at 10: Toledo mayoral candidates answer your questions on air

On Monday, Oct. 19, Jerry Anderson and Viviana Hurtado sat down with Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson for WTOL 11’s 10 at 10 series.

On Monday, Oct. 19, Jerry Anderson and Viviana Hurtado sat down with Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson for WTOL 11’s 10 at 10 series.

She was elected as an at-large member of the Toledo City Council in 2013, where she has promoted the issues of economic development and fiscal responsibility. She's led the push to revitalize a retail center in the Beverly neighborhood, where she opened the "Plate 21" Coffee Shop.

She was elected as an at-large member of the Toledo City Council in 2013, where she has promoted the issues of economic development and fiscal responsibility. She's led the push to revitalize a retail center in the Beverly neighborhood, where she opened the "Plate 21" Coffee Shop.

Drabik Collins is a Toledo native. She has spent 35 years in public service and now wants to continue her husband, the late D. Michael Collins' mission for the city.

Drabik Collins is a Toledo native. She has spent 35 years in public service and now wants to continue her husband, the late D. Michael Collins' mission for the city.

He served eight years on Toledo City Council and was elected the city's first strong mayor in 1993. He was then re-elected in 1997, termed out, and elected once again in 2005.

He served eight years on Toledo City Council and was elected the city's first strong mayor in 1993. He was then re-elected in 1997, termed out, and elected once again in 2005.

A Toledo native, Mike Ferner graduated from St. John's High School and the University of Toledo. This is his second run for mayor, losing out to Carty Finkbeiner in 1993 by just 672 votes.

A Toledo native, Mike Ferner graduated from St. John's High School and the University of Toledo. This is his second run for mayor, losing out to Carty Finkbeiner in 1993 by just 672 votes.

This is Opal Covey's 5th bid to become Toledo's chief, never garnering more than 400 votes in the contests. Ms. Covey runs as a republican.

This is Opal Covey's 5th bid to become Toledo's chief, never garnering more than 400 votes in the contests. Ms. Covey runs as a republican.

A graduate of Woodward High School and the University of Toledo, Mike Bell was appointed Chief of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, the first African American to serve in this role.

A graduate of Woodward High School and the University of Toledo, Mike Bell was appointed Chief of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, the first African American to serve in this role.

WTOL 11 is leading the way when it comes to the race for Toledo mayor.

For 10 minutes at 10 o’clock on Fox 36, Jerry Anderson and Viviana Hurtado will sit down with each candidate for an interview.

The candidates will answer questions in studio from our viewers on big issues leading up to the election.

Here’s the schedule:

Be sure to get your questions in. Post them on our Facebook page, and you may hear them asked on air.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.