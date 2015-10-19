10 at 10: Toledo mayoral candidates answer your questions on air - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

10 at 10: Toledo mayoral candidates answer your questions on air

  • 10 at 10: Mike Bell

    Wednesday, October 28 2015 11:43 PM EDT2015-10-29 03:43:48 GMT
    A graduate of Woodward High School and the University of Toledo, Mike Bell was appointed Chief of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, the first African American to serve in this role.More >>
  • 10 at 10: Opal Covey

    Tuesday, October 27 2015 11:47 PM EDT2015-10-28 03:47:01 GMT
    This is Opal Covey's 5th bid to become Toledo's chief, never garnering more than 400 votes in the contests. Ms. Covey runs as a republican. More >>
  • 10 at 10: Mike Ferner

    Tuesday, October 27 2015 1:11 AM EDT2015-10-27 05:11:18 GMT
    A Toledo native, Mike Ferner graduated from St. John's High School and the University of Toledo. This is his second run for mayor, losing out to Carty Finkbeiner in 1993 by just 672 votes. More >>
  • 10 at 10: Carty Finkbeiner

    Friday, October 23 2015 12:05 AM EDT2015-10-23 04:05:50 GMT
    He served eight years on Toledo City Council and was elected the city's first strong mayor in 1993. He was then re-elected in 1997, termed out, and elected once again in 2005. More >>
  • 10 at 10: Sandy Drabik Collins

    Wednesday, October 21 2015 12:36 AM EDT2015-10-21 04:36:37 GMT
    Drabik Collins is a Toledo native. She has spent 35 years in public service and now wants to continue her husband, the late D. Michael Collins' mission for the city.More >>
  • 10 at 10: Sandy Spang

    Thursday, October 22 2015 12:26 AM EDT2015-10-22 04:26:49 GMT
    She was elected as an at-large member of the Toledo City Council in 2013, where she has promoted the issues of economic development and fiscal responsibility. She's led the push to revitalize a retail center in the Beverly neighborhood, where she opened the "Plate 21" Coffee Shop.More >>
  • 10 at 10: Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson

    Monday, October 19 2015 11:09 PM EDT2015-10-20 03:09:00 GMT
    On Monday, Oct. 19, Jerry Anderson and Viviana Hurtado sat down with Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson for WTOL 11’s 10 at 10 series.More >>
(WTOL) -

WTOL 11 is leading the way when it comes to the race for Toledo mayor.

For 10 minutes at 10 o’clock on Fox 36, Jerry Anderson and Viviana Hurtado will sit down with each candidate for an interview.

The candidates will answer questions in studio from our viewers on big issues leading up to the election.

Here’s the schedule:

Be sure to get your questions in. Post them on our Facebook page, and you may hear them asked on air.

Powered by Frankly