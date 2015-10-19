Perrysburg police investigate rape involving two teens - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg police investigate rape involving two teens

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

The Perrysburg Police Department is investigating a rape case involving two teenagers.

Police say they received a report on Sunday, Oct. 18 around 8 p.m. The report claimed a 17-year-old girl was raped by a 17-year-old boy. According to the report, the two knew each other. 

Police say the incident happened several days before it was first reported. 

The case remains under investigation.
Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly