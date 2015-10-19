Mayoral forum focuses on 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Another big mayoral forum took place in Toledo Monday night. This time, it focused on the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

The meeting was put on by the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo and the UT Black Student Union.

Washington Muhammad with Black Lives Matter expected to hear the candidate’s positions on contemporary issues, like police brutality. He says he wants transparency and accountability for abuse.

“Being held accountable for what we see, on the dashcam or on the body cams, and even have that type of footage available for a citizens review board that has the type of competence that could hold local leadership accountable,” said Muhammad.

The forum was at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Toledo.

