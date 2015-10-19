Finkbeiner gets mayoral endorsements from several labor unions

Former mayor Carty Finkbeiner has received a number of endorsements for his campaign. They come from several organized labor unions and he will cite them on the campaign trail over these final two weeks.

Finkbeiner met up with the labor unions Monday morning at the Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council in West Toledo. That union is endorsing him, as well as the Northwest Ohio Building and Construction Trades, the Teamsters Local 20, the local branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers, and the Local 92, the rank-and-file Toledo Firefighters.

The unions say Carty has been supportive of them over the years. Teamsters Local 20 President Bill Lichtenwald said it was a tragedy when the mayor they had supported, D. Michael Collins, died in February and they want someone with experience to come in "steer the boat" from here.

“Our experience has been with Carty, you always know where you're coming from. You may not always agree but Carty always wants to hear what you have to say and that's important to us and other people,” Lichtenwald said.

The union leaders said they plan on hitting the phones and knocking on doors to line up more support for Finkbeiner. He, in turn, thanked the unions for their endorsements and said no other mayoral candidate has the cross-section of men and women that he has, supporting them.

