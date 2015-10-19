Mother of BG teen killed in crash talks about daughter's life

A Bowling Green mother continues to mourn after her two daughters were in a fatal car crash last Friday.

The Ohio state highway patrol says 16-year-old Tatum Venn was driving and failed to yield at a stop sign. That's when a truck struck her car, ejecting her 14-year-old sister, Dakota, from the car. Dakota later died.

Remnants of the crash still remain at Brim and Bishop in Bowling Green, alongside a memorial for the teenager.

“She was so giving, and she babysat so many different kids in the community. They just looked up to her; she was Miss Dakota. She was so influential in their lives,” said Vicki Venn, Dakota’s mother. “A lot of them have reached out with so much sorrow.”

Venn describes her daughter as spunky.

“She sang. She loved it, and you know, when people sing, they’re so happy,” said Venn.

Dakota’s sister, Tatum, is now recovering at home.

Their mother says she’s holding on strong through the tough times. She says her faith and the strong backing from the community is what’s helping her to push through.

“You’re not supposed to bury a child. It’s supposed to be someone older than you; not younger than you,” said Venn.

Grief counselors were on hand at Bowling Green High School Monday.

Dakota’s funeral will be held Wednesday, at First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green.

Anyone who wants to help the family can make donations to First Federal Bank on North Main Street in Bowling Green.

You can also access a GoFundMe account by clicking here.

