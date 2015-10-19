Former Woodward HS student pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

A former Woodward High School student and football player pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday, just as his trial was getting underway.

Shonta Jones, Jr. is accused of killing Carter Coley, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk along Ontario Street in north Toledo in November of 2014. Police say there was some sort of feud between the two.

Jones was facing life in prison, without the chance of parole, when he took what's known as an "Alfred Plea" Monday. That means the defendant does not admit guilt and asserts innocence to the crime.

With the new plea, Jones now faces 14 years in an Ohio prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 30.

