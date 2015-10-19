Lucas County granted agricultural disaster status; emergency loans could help farmers

The excessive snow, frost, cold and flooding the Toledo-area experienced from January through June helped Lucas County to be designated a continuous disaster area.



U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted Lucas County agricultural disaster status. The designation allows agricultural producers in Lucas County eligibility to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA.)



Senator Brown, who is the first Ohioan to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee in almost 50 years, said the federal assistance will help farmers in Lucas County rebuild and get back on their feet.



"City people forget when you've had a really bad winter that it can affect crop yield. Sometimes that means the farmers can't get into their field in the right time and plant, sometimes it means that the germination of plants isn't what it needs to be. We're working with the federal government on getting help for Lucas County and Northwest Ohio farmers. When yields are down 50 percent or 70 percent, it often means that farmer can barely keep going and we want to make sure they get help from the safety net for crop insurance that we think they've earned," said Senator Brown. "In Lucas County, partly because of climate change, we have seen really weird weather patterns. We know what happened 15 months ago with the Western Basin Lake Erie and drinking water, we see what's happened with this latest round of getting some assistance for Lucas County. It's what we do as a country. We help our neighbors that have had problems beyond their doing whether it's a terrible tornado or whether it's really bad weather generally or whether it's a hurricane."



Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken echoed that sentiment.



"We did have an agricultural disaster. It's not just the property owners, it's the farms, the people that make the locally grown (produce) we eat. That ranges from 50-70% of the crops wiped out. I'm glad somebody recognizes the value of farmers, their contribution. We need to help them. They take a risk every year with weather. You've got to backstop that risk in order for them to stay in business," said Commissioner Gerken.



Eligible farmers have eight months from the date of the official disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.



For more guidance on applying, contact the local FSA office.

