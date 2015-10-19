Suspect in robbery of Check Into Cash arrested on bike path near Bowman Park

A Toledo Check Into Cash was robbed for thousands of dollars Monday afternoon.

Police flooded the area when the call of a robbery at Check Into Cash at 4925 Jackman came in around 12:45 p.m.

The suspect walked into the store, took out a gun and demanded money. The clerk complied handing over several stacks of bills.

After the suspect fled the scene, he was found walking the bike path near Bowman Park. Police found clothing matching the description given to them in the suspect's backpack along with stacks of money. The suspect was identified as Nickolas Allen of Toledo.

Detectives collected evidence and Allen was taken into custody.

The total amount stolen from the store is unknown at this time. The investigation continues.

