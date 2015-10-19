Body found in east Toledo exhibits no signs of trauma

Toledo Police are trying to determine the identity of a dead man whose body was found in a field in east Toledo.

Police reported a man was found in a vacant lot next to 727 Euclid and Greenwood Monday around 1 p.m.

There was no sign of trauma to the man’s body and the incident remains under investigation.

The Lucas County Coroner will conduct an autopsy to try and determine the cause of death.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.