Beware of decorative contact lenses this Halloween: Warning from Attorney General

Attorney General Mike DeWine issued a warning against buying and wearing non-prescription optical lenses for the purposes of changing your eyes for Halloween costuming or cosmetic reasons.

DeWine, in conjunction with The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness and the Ohio Optical Dispensers Board want to caution teens and adults against wearing decorative lenses because it poses serious risks to eye health, including infections and loss of vision.

"We're encouraging all Ohioans to be careful this Halloween and not take any chances with their eyesight," DeWine said.

Legally, all contact lenses should be available to people with a prescription. However, contacts that are color-changing or merely decorative have been sold illegally online and other places like tattoo parlors, thrift stores, and some beauty supply stores. As Halloween approaches, this is an issue that could be targeting teens.

Nancy Manns, Executive Director of Ohio Optical Dispensers Board said, "Illegal dispensing of cosmetic contact lenses remains a serious health problem, especially among teens, who may be lured into purchasing (them) with the promise that they will 'stand out' among their friends because they are wearing color-changing or wild costume lenses. Little do they know, they might stand out for other reasons - perhaps because they have lost vision in an eye as a result of an infection from improper fitting contact lenses."

"While these decorative contact lenses can add a fun flourish to a costume, they can also result in devastating eye infections, scarring and even blindness," said CEO of the Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness Sherry Williams. "You may want to look like your favorite movie star...but choosing to change the look of your eyes with contact lenses could cause a lot of damage to your eyesight if you do not get them with a prescription from your eye care professional."

The Attorney General is asking for a report of any illegal sales of contact lenses. They reports can be made anonymously.

"I've seen many young patients who were not aware of the dangers of these products and are now living with permanent vision loss," said Thomas Steinemann, MD.

Now, that's scary!

If you see or hear of any stores selling contact lenses illegally, you are urged to call the Ohio Optical Dispensers Board at (614) 466-9709.

