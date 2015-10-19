High school student claims he hacked into CIA director's private email

Investigations are underway after a high school student is claiming he hacked into the private email account of CIA director John Brennan.

The student also claims to have accessed information on intelligence officials and interrogation documents.

Authorities say the account was accessed last week after Verizon employees were tricked into providing personal information.

The incident has not been verified at this time.

