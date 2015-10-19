College student accused of raping 14-year-old girl at Cedar Point

Sandusky police arrested Domenico Grace-Yacovetta, 20, earlier this month after he was accused of raping a 14-year-old at the park.

Sandusky police arrested Domenico Grace-Yacovetta, 20, earlier this month after he was accused of raping a 14-year-old at the park.

Grace-Yacovetta is a student at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and was temporarily working at Cedar Point to raise funds for his fraternity.

The alleged victim is also an employee at Cedar Point. The 14-year-old Sandusky native told police that Grace-Yacovetta raped her in a Cedar Point dormitory after a work shift. No other employees were present at the time.

Following the incident, the girl was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center for a sexual assault exam.

Grace-Yacovetta was arrested at 11 p.m. that same night and held on bail.

Since then, he pleaded not guilty to a first-degree felony charge of rape and was bonded out of jail for $25,000 cash, following his video arraignment last week.

WTOL 11 is still waiting to hear back from Sandusky Police and Cedar Point.

