Man rescued from car wreck on Summit and Cherry

A car wreck sent rescue crews to Summit and Cherry early Monday morning.

The wreck happened before 7 a.m. in downtown Toledo when the driver hit a sign, jumped a curb, and ended up hitting a tree. Rescuers were on the scene immediately to help the driver out of the car.

In order to get to him, they had to break the back window of the vehicle with a cane and pull him out.

Witnesses say the driver appeared to be alert. No one else was inside the car.

The name of the victim and extent of his injuries have not been released at this time.

Stay tuned to WTOL-11 for updated information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.