Late night roaming means trouble says Oregon Block Watch

The streets of Oregon are safe during daylight hours.



But when darkness falls, it's a different story say members of Oregon Block Watch.



"We have lots of break-ins into cars, wandering around, hanging out in neighborhoods, Circle K, cutting through neighborhoods to get from one point to another," said Lori Render of Oregon Block Watch.



Oregon Block Watch members have proposed a curfew, which eventually must be approved by the city council.



Times would be based on the day of the week, age of the teenager and would be similar to curfew times in surrounding communities.



Some believe Oregon attracts out of town troublemakers because it doesn't have a curfew.



"And so the curfew that we're proposing for Oregon to city council models those time-frames and those age brackets," said Sandee Tarjanyi of Oregon Block Watch.



Kids with work permits or who are out with parents are exempt.



Block Watch expects a tough sell to council but they're willing to negotiate changes.



"What it comes down to is no good really comes when you're out and about in the middle of the night roaming the streets," said Ms. Tarjanyi.



Block Watch members say they have the support of police and citizens.



They'll present their case Monday night at 7:00 to an Oregon City Council Fire and Safety Committee.

