Woman charged with felony assault in Toledo

A woman was booked at the Lucas County Jail after police say she stabbed a man early on Sunday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m.at the corner of Kent and Page Streets in central Toledo.

Jasmine Himon was arrested and has been charged with felony assault.

Himon is accused of stabbing Jonathan Booker.

Booker was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.