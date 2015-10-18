Woman charged with felony assault in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman charged with felony assault in Toledo

Jasmine Himon (Source: Lucas Co. Jail) Jasmine Himon (Source: Lucas Co. Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman was booked at the Lucas County Jail after police say she stabbed a man early on Sunday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m.at the corner of Kent and Page Streets in central Toledo.

Jasmine Himon was arrested and has been charged with felony assault.

Himon is accused of stabbing Jonathan Booker.

Booker was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

