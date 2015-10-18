Person in hospital after Saturday night shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person in hospital after Saturday night shooting

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A person is recovering after being shot in central Toledo late Saturday night.

It happened on Fernwood near Dorr Street just before midnight.

Toledo Police say Delawuan Reynolds was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Not many details have been released at this time.

No arrests have been made as police search for a suspect.

