Monroe, MI woman killed in hit and run, driver arrested

A woman is dead after being struck by a car in Frenchtown Twp. late Saturday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that just before midnight, Pamela Valley, 58, of Monroe was walking along N. Dixie Hwy. near Baycrest Dr. when she was struck from behind by a car.

The driver of the car did not stop.

Moments later however, police got a call from a 48-year-old Monroe man who said he was involved in the crash.

The man cooperated with the investigation but was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Ms. Valley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7493.

