Pedestrian killed in accident on N. Dixie Highway

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department reported a pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on N. Dixie Highway.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct 17, near Baycrest Drive in Frenchtown Township.

Pamela Valley, 58, or Monroe, MI was walking southbound on N. Dixie Highway, south of Baycrest Drive, when she was struck from behind by a car traveling southbound on N. Dixie Highway.

The car did not stop at the scene, but continued southbound along the highway.

The Sheriff's Department reported that moments later, a phone call was made by a 48-year-old man from Monroe, MI to the Monroe County Dispatch. The man advised them of his involvement in the crash and deputies responded to an address on Monrona Drive in Detroit Beach and located the caller.

Upon arriving, they discovered a 1999 tan Ford Escort with front-end damage, confirming its involvement with the collision. The man from Monroe was not injured in the accident, but was taken into custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His name is being withheld pending criminal charges.

Ms. Valley was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call (734) 240-7493.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.