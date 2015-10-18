Drivers of vehicles in 3 car crash in Jackson Township hospitalized

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office reported a three car crash in Jackson Township Saturday.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on SR 15 at CR 180.

Gregory Smith, 61, of Maumee, Ohio was traveling west on SR 15 while Ralph Reeds Jr., 84, or Findlay, Ohio was traveling east on the same road. The crash occurred when Reeds, in his 2010 Cadillac CTS, turned north onto CR 180 crossing westbound lanes of SR 15. Reeds was struck by Smith's car,a 2006 Honda CR-V. His car came to rest in a ditch on the east side of CR 180.

Smith's vehicle came to rest in the westbound lanes of SR 15. He was then struck by a 2004 Saturn Ion traveling west bound on SR 15 towards the accident driven by Victoria Ross, 20, of Carey, Ohio. Ross' car rear ended Smith's and all parties were taken by ambulance to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The conditions of the people involved in the crash are unknown at this time. All three vehicles were towed from the scene with heavy damages.

The crash remains under investigation.

