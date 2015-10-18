Accidental shooting kills teen in Putnam County

An accidental shooting killed one teen in Putnam County Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported the victim as a 17-year-old male who was wounded while shooting with friends and pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released due to the ages of the people involved in the incident and pending notification to all family members.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

