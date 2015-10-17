I-75 bridge in Bowling Green being replaced in one weekend

ODOT attempting to slide new US 6 bridge into place

The Ohio Department of Transportation is trying something new this weekend.

For the first time ever, they are trying to replace an interstate bridge over the course of a weekend, specifically, the I-75 southbound bridge over US 6 in Bowling Green.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, ODOT shifted traffic to the ramps so they could start demolishing the old bridge

The 4.5 million pound bridge was built in advance, and construction on the bridge had gone on for the past several months.

“The construction takes essentially the same amount of time, it's just the disruption of traffic is a lot less because the structure is built, and then slid into place and the final connection is made in a relatively short period of time," said Todd Audet, ODOT District 2 Deputy Director.

It will take approximately 6-10 hours to slide the bridge into place on Saturday.

The bridge project is just a part of the revamping of I-75 south of Toledo.

“This is about a $7 million portion of an $80 million plus contract on this section of I-75, and it was a perfect location to test this process out and figure out a way to incorporate it into our processes at ODOT," said Audet.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained through the weekend on I-75 but short term overnight lane restrictions are possible.

US 6, between State Route 25 and Dunbridge Rd., will be closed throughout the weekend.

If everything goes as planned, traffic in the area will open by 6 a.m. Monday morning.

ODOT is hoping to use the same method on the northbound bridge in two to three weeks.

Ramp Closures through Monday October 19 at 6 a.m.:

· The ramp from southbound I-75 to eastbound US 6. Detour: Cygnet Road (Exit 171); SR 25; SR 281; SR 199; US 6.

· The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound US 6. Detour: Cygnet Road (Exit 171); SR 25; US 6.

· The ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound US 6. Detour: Cygnet Road (Exit 171); SR 25; US 6.

· The ramp from eastbound US 6 to north and southbound I-75. Detour: SR 25; Cygnet Road; I-75.

· The ramp from westbound US 6 to north and southbound I-75. Detour: SR 199; SR 281; SR 25; Cygnet Road; I-75.

The ramp from northbound I-75 to eastbound US 6 (Exit 197) will remain open.

