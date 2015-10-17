Person hospitalized after stabbing at north Toledo bar

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

One person is in the hospital after a stabbing outside a north Toledo bar early on Saturday morning.



It happened at Zingers Bar and Grill on Matzinger Rd. just before 1:30 a.m.



Toledo Police say two people were fighting inside the bar before it spilled outside.



TPD is not saying much about the condition of the person stabbed or if a second person involved was injured.



It's not clear if the stabbing happened inside or outside of the bar.

