UPDATE: Having trouble viewing our station?

WTOL is working hard to address the issues some people are having in viewing our station, largely due to the antenna they are using to receive it.

Problems stem from the usage of indoor antenna, which are the toughest antenna to pick up on frequency by nature of their construction.

People that use an indoor antenna get low signal strengths due to their low to the ground placement. Because of this, the signals bounce off of things in the room where the antenna sits.

Very high frequencies have a problem getting into homes with indoor antennas because the only way in is through the windows and the VHF wave runs between 12 - 16 feet.

Indoor antennae work better with ultra high frequencies waves because they run between 6 - 8 inches, unlike VHF waves. However, UHF waves are better suited for outdoors. But, unless you're watching in free space/outside, this does you no good.

If you are having trouble viewing WTOL-11 and FOX36, we want to let you know we are doing our best to help you out. We have the transmitter cranked up as high as it can go in order to make up for the lower gain factor in the temporary antenna. Other than that, there is not much we can do to change the capacity of indoor antennas.

To install an antenna that would have the same gain factor as the main antenna would pose a safety issue because the tower is not structurally designed to hold such an antenna in addition to endangering people working on it at the the top of the tower.

The tower crew today has been fighting the wind and rain to detach the old radome - plastic housing sheltering the antenna assembly of a radar set - by Sunday, Oct. 18. The crew has reported that they have almost completed this process.

The next step is to install the new radome to help solve the problems some are facing receiving our channels.

We estimate 3 - 4 days with cooperation of the weather.

Thank you for your patience.

