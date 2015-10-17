Stabbing at Zingers Bar sends one person to hospital

One person is in the hospital after being stabbed outside a north Toledo bar.

The incident happened at Zingers Bar and Grill on Matzinger Road just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Two people were fighting inside the bar before the fight was taken outside the building.

It is not clear if the stabbing happened inside or outside of the bar.

The condition of the victim and the second person involved are unknown at this time.

