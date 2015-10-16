Rival Northview steps up to support Perrysburg's Paige family

Since Perrysburg assistant football coach Ray Paige gave his kidney to his daughter Cassie, communities have stepped up to support the Paige family. Friday, another community stepped up, this one putting aside a difference in jerseys.



Ray's football team played Sylvania Northview at Northview on Friday, but the opposing team was on their side, doing a 50/50 raffle and collecting food for the Paiges.



Northview's athletic director Chris Irwin say they're friendly rivals.

"There's a family in need on Perrysburg side and we're willing to do what we can to help," said Irwin.



"Truly, it's a good show of sportsmanship, true sportsmanship," said Stacey Paige, Cassie's mom. "Two football teams who are both competing, to set everything else aside for our family, that's pretty awesome."



And in the middle of everything at the football game, Perrysburg's Great Lakes Urgent Care gave Stacey a $1,000 check.



"We've been following the story with Ray and Stacey and such, and we learned today about some of the donations that didn't quite get to them and we thought, 'well that just wasn't right, 'so, we wanted to do what we could, so we donated a check to them," said Kyle Prueter, president of Great Lakes Urgent Care.

