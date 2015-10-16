Strong El Niño could mean warmer winter for our area

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Thursday that this year's El Niño could be among the strongest on record.
By forcing the polar jet stream farther north, parts of the Midwest could potentially experience warmer and drier conditions this winter.
The last time El Niño was this strong was from 1997 to 1998 when notably lower snowfall totals were recorded.
Possibly the brightest silver lining of this forecast is the end to long-term drought conditions along the west coast.
Chief meteorologist Robert Shiels and meteorologist Chris Vickers are developing a local winter outlook.
Be sure to watch WTOL 11 in the coming weeks to see what they have to say.
