Only On 11: Teen with developmental disability taken advantage of

A teenager with a developmental disability was targeted and taken advantage of and now his mother is warning others.

Tyson, 19, loves to walk by his apartment on Alexis Road. But on one of those walks a couple befriended him. That friendship, however, turned into a nightmare for his mother.



“It was terrible, all kinds of checks, it ain’t no little bit,” said Tyson’s mother Laura Walker.

The checks she’s referring to are ones that bounced from an account in her son’s name.



“He never made out a check in his life,” said Laura.



But what she soon found out was that her son, who is bipolar and autistic, was asked to open the account by these new friends.

“They showed him how to do it,” said Laura.



Then the couple carted Tyson around, so he could write checks out for their lavish purchases at Kroger, Target and other stores.



It is a crime the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities tries hard to prevent. They say prevention starts with conversations.



“I think it’s just those basic dinner table conversations that you have with folks. And you just ask What were you doing today? Did anything fun happen today? And they’ll start to giving you pieces of those red flags that you might just need to dive a little bit further into,” said Sarah Diesch, Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.



Free classes are also offered to arm families with the knowledge to prevent crimes like this from happening.



“Absolutely, probably essential if they don’t already have knowledge base of the signs and symptoms to look for,” said Lisa Poiry, Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

