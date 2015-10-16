Members surprised by temporary shutdown of Toledo Yacht Club

The Toledo Yacht Club has been open for more than 100 years

The Toledo Yacht Club has been a fixture in Point Place for more than 100 years.

Friday however, the yacht club parking lot was empty and the building locked up.

Members received an email on Thursday informing them of a temporary shutdown, which caught some off guard.



The Yacht club says the shutdown should only last a few days and is for preparation for some Fall events.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.