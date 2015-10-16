First court hearing in state's lawsuit against Toledo's marijuana decriminalization law

The City of Toledo's voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance was under the microscope Friday, in a battle between the state and the city.

Attorneys for the city went before Judge Dean Mandros to defend the ordinance against claims by the Ohio Attorney General.

Attorney General Mike DeWine wants a preliminary injunction against specific parts of the ordinance, which Toledo voters just approved a month ago. The civil suit claims the Sensible Marijuana ordinance violates state laws against marijuana use.

Attorney Fred Nelson, representing the Attorney General in the courtroom, said the city is trying to convert state felony drug trafficking laws into a so-called "5th degree felony" that doesn't bring any jail time or penalty against the offender. He also claimed large-scale possession offenses wouldn't be subject to penalties.

The city sent its law director and other attorneys, who argued the law is the will of the people and the state failed to present a strong enough case for an injunction. City attorney Hank Schaefer said after the hearing, “We're not in direct conflict with the state law as the Attorney General claims, that we're going to use our local resources to handle the problem as we see fit.”

He added, “It is also the city's position that we still can bring charges under felony law, so as the Attorney General speculates that there is going to be cartels setting up, 'buy your marijuana here kids,' at the city schools, we're not going to let that happen. That is just not a realistic claim.”

Judge Mandros gave both sides 14 days to file any more briefs, before he makes a ruling. The Lucas County Sheriff and county prosecutor's office are joining the Attorney General in the lawsuit.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.