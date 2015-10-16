TFD recruits respond to mock mass casualty event

Toledo Fire Department recruits got hands on training at UT’s Scott Park campus on Friday with a simulated mass casualty event that put their skills to the test.

Students played the parts of victims in the exercise.

When the recruits responded to a call for an injured person they found 22 college students with various injuries, all the result of a tornado.



“Believe it or not it looks like chaos, but it’s very organized. They're tagging patients. They're determining their injuries and they are coding them, which is the priority,” said Battalion Chief Karen Marquardt.



Scott Martin was the recruit giving directions. His role as incident commander is vital to the well-being of the crew and the victims. Scott says the classroom training really helped because he hasn't had much experience with tragic events in his lifetime.



"There's no one who's going to come and help while you're out doing this. In my life the most craziness that ever happened is someone choking on a sucker," said Scott.



But the training he's received truly showed.

The recruits were able to transport their first victim in 13 minutes and all 22 in about 40.



"I was very impressed by that. I thought it was going to take a lot longer, so this showed me they were a lot more organized,” said Marquardt.



The scenario will now be analyzed to see what went well and what the class needs to work on.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.