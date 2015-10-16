Toledo residents will get more bulk trash pickups throughout the year

Toledo residents will soon be able to take advantage of a new trash and recycling program, something the city says will be a big benefit compared to the former plan.



It's been 10 months in the making, between the City of Toledo and Republic Services, to reach the new contract decision.



Moving forward Republic Services will increase the number of bulk pick-ups allowed at each home and what used to be one pick-up per quarter will now be one per month.



Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says the increased pick-up will help with another issue.



"It's going to reduce the amount of time that items are going to be left on the curb and it's going to allow for us to have cleaner neighborhoods," said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.



The city says the cost to the residents will remain the same.



Residents will need to call the night before collection day to let Republic Services know they have a bulk pick-up. The number is 419-936-2511.



Residents will also need to make sure they have their items out on the curb the night before pick-up day.



Even with the new contract, Republic Services will still continue to provide disabled residents assistance with their service, which will put the city and Lucas County in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).



In addition, the city says the Recycle Bank program will be d ropped because it was not a program that was widely used by residents.



