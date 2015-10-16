Funeral arrangements announced for BG teen killed in crash on Friday

The funeral arrangements for 14-year-old Dakota L. Venn, killed in a car accident on Friday, have been released.

Dakota's sister Tateum, 16, was seriously injured in the accident and was flown to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.

According to a post on the Bowling Green City Schools Facebook page Tateum was to be released from the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

They also list funeral arrangements for Dakota at First United Methodist Church:

Viewing: Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Service: Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Tateum of Bowling Green was driving southbound on Brim Road in a 1996 Honda Accord, when she failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 2015 Ford F250 driven by 55-year-old Wilbur Coleman of Bowling Green.

The front passenger of the Honda Accord, Dakota Venn of Bowling Green, was ejected from the vehicle. Both Tateum and Dakota were transported to Bowling Green Hospital by Bowling Green Fire and Rescue. Dakota was later pronounced dead. Tateum was later transported to St. Vincent's by air ambulance with serious injuries. Coleman was not injured.

On Friday night, there was a moment of silence at Bowling Green's football game, a very somber game after news of the accident spread.

"What's going on here tonight is a celebration of kids, but its certainly not the most important thing when you're dealing with the loss of life of one of your students," said Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci.

OSHP is still investigating the crash.

According to the Sentinel-Tribune, an email about the crash was sent out by the Bowling Green School District.

Grief counselors will be at the high school on Monday.

