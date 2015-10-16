Fremont Ross football greats get gold footballs from NFL

Fremont Ross held a pep rally to honor the former players

A pep rally at Fremont Ross High School Friday was all about promoting greatness on the gridiron.

Reaching the Super Bowl is the pinnacle of success in the NFL. This week, the league is recognizing 3,000 players leading up to Super Bowl 50 by giving them gold footballs.

Three Ross graduates have played in the big game, including 1995 graduate Charles Woodson.

“Fremont is a football town and to have so many players in the NFL, in the Super Bowl is just incredible,” said pep rally emcee Ryan Brant.

1973 graduate Bob Brudzinski played in three Super Bowls for the LA Rams and Miami Dolphins. But he went 0-3.

“It was a great experience to go and win all the way up to the final game. To get there was a great experience,” said Brudzinski.

Another 1973 graduate was the late Rob Lytle, who played for the Denver Broncos.

His son Kelly says Rob scored the only touchdown in Super Bowl XII for the Broncos, who lost to the Dallas Cowboys.

“I think it was a magical season, a lot of things came together where the city of Denver rallied around the Broncos and they had a wonderful run,” said Kelly.

The gold footballs will be presented to the players and their families at Friday night’s football game between Ross and Clay High School.

The balls will then be given to Ross for permanent display in the school’s trophy case.

