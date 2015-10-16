Police respond to injury accident on Anthony Wayne Trail and Monclova Road

Police responded to an injury accident on the Anthony Wayne Trail and Monclova Road in Maumee Friday.

Right now, four people are recovering from injuries sustained in the four-vehicle crash.

Police say a dump truck pulled out into the intersection and hit a vehicle, causing a chain reaction.

There is no word yet on the severity of any of those injuries.

