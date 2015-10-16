Police respond to injury accident on Anthony Wayne Trail and Mon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police respond to injury accident on Anthony Wayne Trail and Monclova Road

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Police responded to an injury accident on the Anthony Wayne Trail and Monclova Road in Maumee Friday. 

Right now, four people are recovering from injuries sustained in the four-vehicle crash.   

Police say a dump truck pulled out into the intersection and hit a vehicle, causing a chain reaction. 

There is no word yet on the severity of any of those injuries. 

