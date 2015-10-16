Toledo receives federal grant to plant trees in central city

The city of Toledo will soon look a little greener and it's all thanks to a federal gr ant.



A $50,000 gr ant from the U.S. Forest Service Great Lakes Restoration Initiative will fund two projects in Toledo to create an urban tree canopy.



The gr ant money was secured by Toledo Environmental Services.



The first project funded will plant dozen of trees along Detroit Avenue, where empty parcels dot the neighborhoods.



Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak says the new trees will not only beautify the area, but will help prevent flooding by limiting storm water runoff, which also ultimately will benefit the overall water quality of Lake Erie.



"So, today is all about the trees, and that is so exciting. But, as we move forward this is also going to become rain gardens," said Wozniak. "And we're going to actually control the storm water, we're going to control flooding in our community by green infrastructure projects moving forward."



The second project will create a level one arboretum at the former location of the Arbors nursing home on Cherry Street.



That project will plant 30 different tree species in the new community green space.



That property on Cherry Street is owned by the Lucas County Land bank.



The improvements will be a joint effort with the County, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Central Catholic High School, and the Bronson Neighborhood Association.

