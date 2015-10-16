Fostoria man arrested at motel could face multiple drug charges

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Fostoria man, originally from Toledo, is in jail after police found drugs in his home.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit along with Fostoria police searched a room at the Fostoria Motel on Thursday, Oct. 15. That’s where Tyree Carpenter, 33, was staying.

Inside, officers found suspected heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug trafficking.

Carpenter was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. Further charges could come once the substances found are analyzed.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno says the heroin seized may be linked to recent overdoses in the area.

“It is vital for us to continue our immediate response when these traffickers set up shop in our community to sell their illicit poison,” said Chief Loreno in a press release. “I can say with confidence, that removing Mr. Carpenter from our streets saved many lives this evening.”

Anyone who suspects suspicious activity in the area should contact the drug task force at 1-877-446-DRUG.

