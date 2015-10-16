Tasmanian devils now on display at Toledo Zoo

After more than a week of waiting, three Tasmanian devils can now be seen at the Toledo Zoo.

The devils, one male and two females, arrived Wednesday, Oct. 16 after a long 30-hour trip from the Monarto Zoo in Australia. Nugget, Tatiana and Orchid were brought to Toledo as part of the zoo's partnership with the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program.

“Upon arrival at the Zoo, the devils came out of their travel boxes, ate, drank, interacted with each other, explored their new home and soon were fast asleep,” said Dr. Randi Meyerson, Toledo Zoo’s Assistant Director of Animal Programs.

Tasmanian devils are currently listed in Australia as an endangered species.

“We are very pleased to be a part of Australia’s collaborative effort by zoos, researchers, field scientists and veterinarians to save this extraordinary species. Toledo Zoo keepers have trained in both Australia and the U.S. to learn all about the proper care of our newest residents and we are eager to share these amazing creatures with the public,” said Dr. Meyerson.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the little "devils" were unveiled in the Tembo Trail. The new devils exhibit will be just one of six in the U.S., which is something Dr. Meyerson says makes it even more special for residents.

"People in Toledo are really lucky to have this opportunity to see these animals," Meyerson said.

But unlike the cartoon, first-day visitors are surprised at what they’re seeing.

"You think of Looney Tunes with the Tasmanian devil that spins around. These run around, but they don’t spin around like that. At least I haven't seen them do that," said Rick Hemstreet, a local resident and zoo visitor.

To help support research and conservation efforts in Tasmania, the Toledo Zoo has added Tasmanian devils to the Zoo PAL sponsorship program and Conservation Today fund. Additionally, sales of devil-related merchandise in the Zoo’s gift shops will also support this program.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.