Heroin, crack and cash seized in Tiffin raid

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) -

More drugs are off the street in Tiffin, after a raid by the Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit.

Officers served a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of E. Perry Street on Wednesday, Oct. 14. During the search, suspected crack cocaine and heroin along with cash, ‘criminal tools’ and evidence of drug trafficking was found.

Terrell Travis, 18 of Detroit was arrested on two felony counts of trafficking heroin. He could face additional charges of trafficking crack cocaine and permitting drug abuse once investigators get laboratory test results back.

“The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific residence, reporting suspected drug activity for some time,” said Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens in a press release. “I consider the entire investigation to be successful due to the search warrant being executed safely, without injury, drugs were removed from our community and the citizen complaints were addressed by arresting one of the suspects from Detroit, Michigan, that was responsible for poisoning our streets.”

As always, the department is encouraging residents to report suspicious activity to their local police agencies. 

