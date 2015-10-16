Dane Sanzenbacher tapes first interview with Central Catholic Coach Greg Dempsey

WTOL 11 is excited to welcome Dane Sanzenbacher to our sports team.

After just recently retiring from his four years in the NFL with the Bears and Bengals, Dane will be helping with our High School, College, and Pro-Football coverage.

This week, he taped his first interview with Central Catholic Coach Greg Dempsey, where they talked about motivating others and the hunger to keep winning championships.

“I like to think the idea is one, if I’m gonna stay coaching, and I have had the great experience of winning three championships now, I owe it to the kids that have never won one to work just as hard to get them their first more so than getting me my fourth, I guess you could say. And every bodies got a little bit of ego, you know, who doesn’t want to win championships, I love winning. But that’s one thing that really drives me is, yes I’ve experienced it, but not everybody in the program has. There have been new coaches from just last year. It’s my job to guide things, push things, and direct things toward number four, so people can get their first,” said Coach Dempsey.

“Yeah, and that’s something I wanted to and kind of having my own experience in it. Has reaching a certain point in your career kind of made you look at the success differently? Have you evolved from like the 2000 team, for instance, on what you find to be the importance of what you’re doing here? Cause obviously it’s easy to say then, ‘We want to win championships,’ but has your outlook changed at all?” asked Dane.

“I think I’ve changed greatly since 2005, where I would say I used to be a little of a go on a rant type of guy and you mentioned some of those guys that coach now that played for me back then and they’ll tell you I’ve gone soft. And I just think there are different ways of motivating kids. There’s different things besides just winning. I think it’s more important how you win now. Back then we were coming off some rough years, we were building a program, it was about winning and it still is. But I think it’s about how we win and the process more so now, which has definitely changed me because becoming a father back in 05’ changed me a bit, where you start thinking ‘would I do this with my kid or not.’ And that gets you looking and working with your team differently. I realize this, no kid wakes up in the morning and says ‘I want to mess up practice today for the coaches or I’m gonna mess up this game.” And as you grow older you grow wiser and I think that’s been a big part of my own personal development as a coach,” said Dempsey.

