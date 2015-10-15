Football teams to help Rossford family after donations go missing

On Friday night, two local football teams are joining forces to help a coach.

Since Perrysburg High School Assistant Football Coach Ray Paige gave his kidney to his daughter Cassie, the family says the Perrysburg and Rossford communities have been donating time and money to help support them.

Recently, Rossford Schools collected food at a local football game, but the donations never made it to the Paige family.

Stacey Paige, Cassie's mom, says she learned that boxes of food and gift cards were delivered to a neighbor's house, instead of theirs. But so far, none of that generosity has made it's way back.

Ray Paige say he's tried to talk with their neighbor about the mistake.

"I've gone over and knocked on the door, just to one, introduce myself, two, let him know what our situation is, and three, just let him know what happened and you know just go from there, and just keep it positive. But he would never open the door," said Ray.

WTOL 11 did talk with that neighbor, who told us he thought someone from a local church had made a mistake and put the boxes on his doorstep. Then he says he gave those boxes to another neighbor. WTOL 11 was unable to get in contact with that neighbor.

Stacey says she was told gift cards were made out to Cassie.

On Friday, Chief Glenn Goss says the Rossford Police Department concluded an investigation into the matter. Chief Goss says Rossford school mistakenly dropped off boxes of food at a neighbor's house, who gave it to another neighbor, who then gave it to families in need at a local daycare.

The Chief says the boxes contained food, not gift cards, and that the school has since donated to the family to make up for the mishap.

Even though things have been tough lately, the Paiges are still looking on the bright side.

"I hope it takes care of you and what you needed," said Ray. "Like I told her, they paid it forward to pay it forward, so it still went on to someone who needed something. Could it have helped our family? Yes. But it's still helping someone else."

Friday night Perrysburg plays at Northview, and though they're on opposite sides of the field, Northview has agreed to collect items for the Paige family at the game. That way, the family can just take everything home.

There's also a spaghetti dinner schedule for Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Rossford Rec Center and you can donate to the family's Go Fund Me account here.

