Public forum held Thursday to discuss Point Place crime

Business owners and residents of Point Place discussed crime in the area at a public forum held Thursday.

At the forum Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Washington Township Police Chief Christopher Kaiser fielded questions and listened to concerns.

A Lighthouse Landing owner says she and her business partner put the forum together after their business was broken into, and they weren't the only ones.

Chief Kral says despite recent break-ins, the overall reported crime in Point Place from January to October of this year compared to last year is down. But he says people need to stay vigilant to prevent the crimes from happening.

“When you're watching TV or eating dinner, look out your window. They know who belongs in their neighborhoods much more than the police do. So, if they call us, I would much rather respond to 99 false suspicious person complaints than miss one real suspicious person who is actually, you know, trying to break into a house or a business,” said Chief Kral.

The chief also says businesses can call the department and have an officer come out to evaluate the property and provide tips on ways to stay safe.

Chief Kral says they have no suspects in the three recent thefts as of yet, but they are continuing to search for those responsible.

Kral says the thefts were likely fueled by drug addiction.

