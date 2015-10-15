UT Health Menopause Clinic now open for women

There is now a new place for women who are going through the life change of menopause to get help.

Nearly three-quarters of American women experience mild to severe difficulties as a result of hormonal changes during their menopausal years. About 50 percent of women won't have any problems. But for some women, the changes associated with menopause disrupts daily living to a nearly unbearable degree. The good news is there are many treatment options now available at the new UT Health Menopause Clinic, the only one of its kind in the area.

“We talk about hormonal vs non-hormonal treatments for things like hot flashes, there's treatments for mood changes, and weight loss and sexual disjunction is a big topic,” said ProMedica OB-GYN Dr. Terry Gibbs.

Treatments also include prescription drugs, herbal options and even exercise.

The clinic is open every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ruppert Health Center on UT's Health Science Campus.

