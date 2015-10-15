Seneca Co. EMS request $200K for new heart monitors

Seneca County Commissioners are looking over a request to upgrade equipment used on every ambulance run in the county.

Seneca County EMS Director Ken Majors says it is time to replace the 10-year-old equipment that is vital to treating patients with cardiac arrest.

The Phillips Heartstart MRX monitor and defibrillator is a multiple purposed tool used to restart a cardiac arrest patients heartbeat, monitor blood pressure, and read blood oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.

The current monitors are nearly 10 years old, which is the standard lifespan of field medical equipment.

The new model of monitors feature new WiFi functionality, sending live vital stats to all area hospitals instantly. It's an upgrade Majors says their patients deserve.

"We want to get there as quick as we can, so we have these deployed in eight different areas in the county," said Majors. "And we want to get the best technology that we can, with the best care delivered as quickly as we possibly can. That's the goal."

The upgrade would cost the county $210,000 after trading in their current monitors.

The purchase request was brought to Seneca County Commissioners earlier this week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.