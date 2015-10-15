Two Fremont women charged with skimming money from VFW

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Two Fremont women are now in custody, after a yearlong investigation found they had been skimming money intended to be used for charity.

Andrea Valdez, 38, and Jodi Martin,41, of Fremont have been charged with aggravated burglary in the theft of more than $222, 000 from 2010 to 2014. Both are former managers of the Fremont VFW and Post Commander Terry Stanforth says they were the only ones in charge of the cash earnings from VFW Bingo nights.



“They were responsible for not only accounting for those funds, but also depositing those funds,” said Stanforth.

In late 2013, VFW leaders noticed discrepancies in their books and contacted Fremont Police. The investigation was handed over to the Attorney General's office. The funds the two women skimmed from is money the VFW uses to give to non-profit charities and pay into tuition funds for children of local veterans.



“I think it's just sad for anyone to steal, but to steal from a veteran's organization is just inexcusable,” said Stanforth.

He hopes this incident doesn't tarnish the VFW's reputation in the community.



“The city of Fremont has a lot of good people, some of the best people I have ever met in my life. It's just unfortunate that the actions of a few are what you remember,” said he said.

Stanforth also said the Fremont VFW has changed their policies on how cash is handled following any gambling events.

