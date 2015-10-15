Congressman Bob Latta tours Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

The prevention of toxic algal blooms on Lake Erie could begin at wetland area like the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, which is what brought Congressman Bob Latta there Thursday afternoon.

President Barack Obama recently signed Congressman Latta’s Drinking Water Protection Act into law. The bill encourages all levels of government and the EPA to avoid water emergencies like the one that paralyzed Toledo in 2014.

“It’s finding what those types of algae is out there that are toxins that are harmful, identifying them, making sure you know how to get a health advisory out there and what should be in a health advisory," said Congressman Latta.

He says wetlands along the Lake Erie shoreline can prevent a water crisis and it’s important to protect them with only ten percent remaining along the lake’s coastline.

Refuge Manager Jason Lewis says wetlands are the kidneys of Mother Nature, filtering out lake pollutants. He supports Congressman Latta’s act.

“Phosphorus is transported through sentiments. So to be able to clean the water is definitely going to be an improvement to Lake Erie," said Lewis.

And he says will guarantee folks have access to clean drinking water.

