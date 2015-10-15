Eleven gang members behind bars after joint agency roundup

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A three-year investigation into one of Toledo’s dangerous gangs ended Thursday.

Several federal and local agencies worked together to serve warrants and arrested 11 members of the Smith Park Gang.

The joint investigation between the ATF and police was launched in 2012 after a violent summer riddled with drive-by shootings.

During the investigation, undercover agents purchased five handguns and 90 grams of narcotics.

Because of that, 15 people were listed as wanted. After Thursday’s roundup, 11 of them are behind bars. In total, they face close to 50 charges.

Police hope the roundup sends a message to other gangs.

“I want to assure the people of this city that we are actively and aggressively addressing the gang and gun violence problem in Toledo,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said.

Although multi-agency investigations take a long time, Chief Kral says they are effective and help target the gang leaders.

“The best mechanism to the higher levels of these gangs, is through these joint federal investigations,” said Chief Kral. “They take a long time, but the results are very impressive.

There are four individuals who police were not able to locate and arrest Thursday. The search for them continues.

Anyone who recognizes one of the members still at large should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

