Eleven gang members behind bars after joint agency roundup

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Posted by Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A three-year investigation into one of Toledo’s dangerous gangs ended Thursday.

Several federal and local agencies worked together to serve warrants and arrested 11 members of the Smith Park Gang.

The joint investigation between the ATF and police was launched in 2012 after a violent summer riddled with drive-by shootings.

During the investigation, undercover agents purchased five handguns and 90 grams of narcotics.

Because of that, 15 people were listed as wanted. After Thursday’s roundup, 11 of them are behind bars. In total, they face close to 50 charges.  

Police hope the roundup sends a message to other gangs.

“I want to assure the people of this city that we are actively and aggressively addressing the gang and gun violence problem in Toledo,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said.

Although multi-agency investigations take a long time, Chief Kral says they are effective and help target the gang leaders.

“The best mechanism to the higher levels of these gangs, is through these joint federal investigations,” said Chief Kral. “They take a long time, but the results are very impressive.

There are four individuals who police were not able to locate and arrest Thursday. The search for them continues.

Anyone who recognizes one of the members still at large should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

