City requests financial audit of regional jail

The City of Toledo has requested an audit of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio conducted by a certified public accounting firm.



Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson sent the letter Wednesday to the Executive Director of CCNO, Jim Dennis, a few weeks after the city paid a portion of its fourth quarter bill. The letter states that Toledo is "less than satisfied" with the financial information it has received, and that some accounts seem to be "unreasonably low."



At the last CCNO board meeting, the city said it would pay the remainder of its bill due in the near future, but Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said now he isn't sure about the commitment.



"I'm disturbed by the tone of it. Last time we were at CCNO as a group, the mayor made a clear declaration that here was part of her bill, and the rest of the bill would be forthcoming. This now speaks to what somebody else owes. This isn't about what somebody else owes; the city is a member of CCNO, has been for almost 30 years. The future of this organization rests on them living up to their word, saying I'll pay the balance of my bill," said Commissioner Gerken. "If there are questions about audits, if there are questions about finances, there's a structure: we have a meeting every month. Every other month we have a financial meeting; it's next Wednesday. There's no reason to write a letter. This looks like a publicity stunt to me, if nothing else, and it makes me consider if they're really willing to pay the rest of their bill or not."





Toledo leaders said the city was doing its due diligence to ensure the financial state of the jail is sound in protection of its taxpayers.



The CCNO finance committee will meet on October 21 to discuss the 2016 jail budget further.



A full board meeting will follow on October 28.



Read the full letter here.

