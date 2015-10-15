ProMedica offers resource during 'Ohio Advance Directives Week'

Being in a position to make a decision for a loved one with failing health can be difficult for anybody. For that reason, ProMedica is offering information and resources on advance directives, or legal documents that allow people to make decisions about their own future.

Because many are not aware of the term 'advance directive,' the healthcare system is using Ohio Advance Directives Week to promote the service, which spells out a person's preferences for end-of-life care. That includes a living will and also designates an individual to make health care decisions on the patient's behalf, otherwise known as a Health Care Power of Attorney (POA.) Advance directives are utilized when a person is in a position where they cannot speak for themselves or make important decisions, such as being in an unconscious state or terminally ill.

Anybody over the age of 18 is encouraged by ProMedica to have an advance directive in place, because as ProMedica Ethics Co-Chair Tony Pfeiffer says, no one knows the time or date that something could happen where it's appropriate to have one.

"Less than 20 percent of the American population have them (advance directives) in place. So there are a lot of people going pretty much unprotected without having the ability to have their wishes known either in writing or having somebody appointed to carry out those types of decisions for them in the event that they're in a state where they're unable to speak for themselves," said Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer also noted that documents like advance directives can help make things easier for both health care professionals and the individual's family.

For more information on setting up an advance directive for yourself or a loved one through ProMedica, click here.

