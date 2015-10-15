Groups speak out about voters' rights on marijuana issues

Two marijuana advocacy groups spoke out Thursday about voters' rights on marijuana issues and against officials overturning or striking down marijuana legislation voted on in the state and local municipalities.

Northwest Ohio NORML, which backed Toledo's "Sensible Marijuana Ordinance" to decriminalize the drug, responded to Attorney General Mike DeWine's lawsuit against the city regarding certain provisions of that ordinance.

"First, we want to make clear to the public that most of the ordinance is not being challenged. Most if it is still going into effect," said Sensible Toledo Campaign Manager Sean Nestor. "When you have an Attorney General who says that this isn't about a personal opinion, but then he throws in extremely loaded, sensationalist, regressive arguments like that, you have to question whether it really is unbiased."

Nestor also said the group will be following the lawsuit closely in the coming months as it heads to court.

"We're committed to seeing that the will of the people is executed and not trodden upon by elected officials who are more interested in fighting against it than fighting for it," he said. "For a state government official or even a county official to come and say you can't do that, a lot of us are saying,'Well, we just did and it's your job to figure out a way to make it work, not how to sabotage it.'"

Also Thursday, ResponsibleOhio, the group backing Issue 3 for the legalization of marijuana in the state, spoke out against the Attorney General as well.

"We're really taking this next, almost two and a half weeks to get the message out that the only way we're going to get marijuana legalized is to vote 'no' on Issue 2 and 'yes' on Issue 3," said ResponsibleOhio Executive Director Ian James. "And also to tell the state politicians, 'Enough is enough. We're going to do this as voters. You have failed, we're going to take this and move it forward.'"

James took the opportunity to speak in favor of Toledo voters who helped pass Issue 1.

"A month ago, the city voters in Toledo voted 70 percent in favor of Issue 1. They want a sensible marijuana law; they want to be heard. And we've had the Attorney General come in and say, 'You know what, we're not going to let this stand. I'm going to fight it in court. I'm going to strike it down. It proves the case that the only way to have marijuana reform, have marijuana legalized for medicinal purposes and adult use, is to lock it in the constitution, away from the politicians," he said.

James was joined by community leaders, including Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, who said that new marijuana advocacy laws can help advance criminal justice reform, which is a topic Lucas County has been actively working on for the past two years.



"Our goal is to make sure there are less people in jail, there are people that don't belong in jail. This would be a big help in our campaign to reduce our populations both at a regional jail and our detention center here," he said. "Most everybody that's in jail, either here or in Stryker, at some point has a marijuana charge. Medical marijuana, recreational, let's regulate it, make it not criminal and let's do the right thing in the criminal justice world. Three weeks from now the people of Ohio will decide."

Should Ohio voters pass Issue 3, the state would likely have to uphold the amendment in its constitution.

"History tells us prohibition just never works. So let's get over it with the status quo and get on with the future," said Commissioner Gerken.

The City of Toledo will attend its first hearing Friday in Judge Dean Mandros' Lucas County Court of Common Pleas courtroom for the Attorney General's lawsuit against Issue 1.

